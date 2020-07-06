18720 N 101ST Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

MOVE IN READY. Only PENTHOUSE in ICON with 3 bedrooms available. FULLY FURNISHED! Was never lived in. This is in the exclusive community of SILVERLEAF. Enjoy dramatic mountain views, incredible city lights, and breathtaking sunsets with multiple private balconies. This is fashioned with the highest level of craftsmanship and professionally designed with custom furniture/interior finishes. The luxury is throughout with Sub Zero, Wolf, Crestron Automation, Quarts Waterfall Edge Counter Tops with ''Distinctive'' custom white lacquer cabinets, bi-fold stacked Sierra Pacific Doors, and butlers pantry. These residences are served with semi-private elevators that open directly to your own private landing. 2 garage parking spaces and storage room. Lock and leave and ENJOY LIFE!