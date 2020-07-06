All apartments in Scottsdale
18720 N 101ST Street
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

18720 N 101ST Street

18720 North 101st Street · No Longer Available
Location

18720 North 101st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Silverleaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY. Only PENTHOUSE in ICON with 3 bedrooms available. FULLY FURNISHED! Was never lived in. This is in the exclusive community of SILVERLEAF. Enjoy dramatic mountain views, incredible city lights, and breathtaking sunsets with multiple private balconies. This is fashioned with the highest level of craftsmanship and professionally designed with custom furniture/interior finishes. The luxury is throughout with Sub Zero, Wolf, Crestron Automation, Quarts Waterfall Edge Counter Tops with ''Distinctive'' custom white lacquer cabinets, bi-fold stacked Sierra Pacific Doors, and butlers pantry. These residences are served with semi-private elevators that open directly to your own private landing. 2 garage parking spaces and storage room. Lock and leave and ENJOY LIFE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18720 N 101ST Street have any available units?
18720 N 101ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18720 N 101ST Street have?
Some of 18720 N 101ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18720 N 101ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
18720 N 101ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18720 N 101ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 18720 N 101ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18720 N 101ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 18720 N 101ST Street offers parking.
Does 18720 N 101ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18720 N 101ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18720 N 101ST Street have a pool?
No, 18720 N 101ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 18720 N 101ST Street have accessible units?
No, 18720 N 101ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18720 N 101ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18720 N 101ST Street has units with dishwashers.

