All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 18676 N 95th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
18676 N 95th St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

18676 N 95th St

18676 North 95th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18676 North 95th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

putting green
dishwasher
pool
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
Spacious North Scottsdale home - Property Id: 257630

Spacious home in a great neighborhood that features a park, lots of sidewalks, and walking/biking trails that can connect to the nearby McDowell preserve. Great access to the 101, AJ's shopping, vet care, dance and barre classes, the Village Health Club, and many restaurants nearby. Four bed and two bath home with lots of room. Entertainer's backyard with a pool, putting green, and covered sandbox features. Pool has the option to easily add a gate, if needed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257630
Property Id 257630

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5690374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18676 N 95th St have any available units?
18676 N 95th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18676 N 95th St have?
Some of 18676 N 95th St's amenities include putting green, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18676 N 95th St currently offering any rent specials?
18676 N 95th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18676 N 95th St pet-friendly?
No, 18676 N 95th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18676 N 95th St offer parking?
No, 18676 N 95th St does not offer parking.
Does 18676 N 95th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18676 N 95th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18676 N 95th St have a pool?
Yes, 18676 N 95th St has a pool.
Does 18676 N 95th St have accessible units?
No, 18676 N 95th St does not have accessible units.
Does 18676 N 95th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18676 N 95th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College