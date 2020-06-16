18507 N 94TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE 3/1 Gorgeous, former model home in the gated Villas of DC Ranch. The builder didn't spare any expenses when building this model home. From the flooring to the ceiling, this one is dialed in. Featuring 2 large bedrooms, open office/loft, 2 car garage, courtyard with built in BBQ island with tons of room to entertain. The kitchen opens to the great room with tons of room and counter space at the island. The eat in kitchen is large sized and can definitely host a dinner party. Downstairs also hosts a guest room and full bathroom. Upstairs you'll find an enormous master suite with walk in closet, laundry room, and office loft. Don't miss all the amenities DC Ranch has to offer. Pools, walking paths, playground, and golf! This home is sure to exceed your expectations. Welcome hom