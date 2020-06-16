All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
18507 N 94TH Street
Last updated October 30 2019 at 12:09 PM

18507 N 94TH Street

18507 North 94th Street · No Longer Available
Location

18507 North 94th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE 3/1 Gorgeous, former model home in the gated Villas of DC Ranch. The builder didn't spare any expenses when building this model home. From the flooring to the ceiling, this one is dialed in. Featuring 2 large bedrooms, open office/loft, 2 car garage, courtyard with built in BBQ island with tons of room to entertain. The kitchen opens to the great room with tons of room and counter space at the island. The eat in kitchen is large sized and can definitely host a dinner party. Downstairs also hosts a guest room and full bathroom. Upstairs you'll find an enormous master suite with walk in closet, laundry room, and office loft. Don't miss all the amenities DC Ranch has to offer. Pools, walking paths, playground, and golf! This home is sure to exceed your expectations. Welcome hom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18507 N 94TH Street have any available units?
18507 N 94TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18507 N 94TH Street have?
Some of 18507 N 94TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18507 N 94TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
18507 N 94TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18507 N 94TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 18507 N 94TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18507 N 94TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 18507 N 94TH Street does offer parking.
Does 18507 N 94TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18507 N 94TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18507 N 94TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 18507 N 94TH Street has a pool.
Does 18507 N 94TH Street have accessible units?
No, 18507 N 94TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18507 N 94TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18507 N 94TH Street has units with dishwashers.
