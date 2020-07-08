All apartments in Scottsdale
18443 N 94TH Way
18443 N 94TH Way

18443 N 94th Way · No Longer Available
Location

18443 N 94th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Extensive remodel just completed. Immaculate and spacious 4 bedroom plus a bonus room, 4.5 bathroom home in the gated DC ranch community. Quiet cul de sac lot. Stunning kitchen with sit up island, family room with gas fireplace, spacious dining room and open floorplan. Upstairs is a huge master suite and exquisite master bathroom. Each bedroom has lots windows and natural light. TV/Game room upstairs. Three car garage parking. Nearby Parks and Recreation, Walking Distance to AJ's Fine Foods, Blocks from DC Ranch Marketplace Shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

