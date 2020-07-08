18443 N 94TH Way

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Extensive remodel just completed. Immaculate and spacious 4 bedroom plus a bonus room, 4.5 bathroom home in the gated DC ranch community. Quiet cul de sac lot. Stunning kitchen with sit up island, family room with gas fireplace, spacious dining room and open floorplan. Upstairs is a huge master suite and exquisite master bathroom. Each bedroom has lots windows and natural light. TV/Game room upstairs. Three car garage parking. Nearby Parks and Recreation, Walking Distance to AJ's Fine Foods, Blocks from DC Ranch Marketplace Shops