All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 18378 N 96TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
18378 N 96TH Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18378 N 96TH Way

18378 North 96th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18378 North 96th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
State Plat No. 29

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available April 1st - Sept 30, 2019. Welcome to this fully-furnished luxury Windgate Ranch vacation home. This home is situation on a premium west view lot with views of Camelback Mountain, Pinnacle Peak, McDowell Mountains, and the desert wash. This new home was built in 2015 and furnished with high-end designer furniture. With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with gas cooking, this Villaga floor plan is an open great room plan with a multi-slide door to the extended covered patio. The resort backyard features a heated pool, spa, putting green, gas fire pit, ramada with built-in BBQ, outdoor TV, and electronic sunshade. All occupants/guests must be non-smokers. April 2019 rate $10,000 including all utilities. May-Sept 2019 $6,000/mo plus utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18378 N 96TH Way have any available units?
18378 N 96TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18378 N 96TH Way have?
Some of 18378 N 96TH Way's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18378 N 96TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
18378 N 96TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18378 N 96TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 18378 N 96TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18378 N 96TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 18378 N 96TH Way offers parking.
Does 18378 N 96TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18378 N 96TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18378 N 96TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 18378 N 96TH Way has a pool.
Does 18378 N 96TH Way have accessible units?
No, 18378 N 96TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18378 N 96TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18378 N 96TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College