18378 N 96TH Way

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

Available April 1st - Sept 30, 2019. Welcome to this fully-furnished luxury Windgate Ranch vacation home. This home is situation on a premium west view lot with views of Camelback Mountain, Pinnacle Peak, McDowell Mountains, and the desert wash. This new home was built in 2015 and furnished with high-end designer furniture. With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with gas cooking, this Villaga floor plan is an open great room plan with a multi-slide door to the extended covered patio. The resort backyard features a heated pool, spa, putting green, gas fire pit, ramada with built-in BBQ, outdoor TV, and electronic sunshade. All occupants/guests must be non-smokers. April 2019 rate $10,000 including all utilities. May-Sept 2019 $6,000/mo plus utilities.