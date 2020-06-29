18362 N 94TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautifully appointed lease opportunity in DC Ranch! This stylishly furnished home in the Desert Parks tree-lined neighborhood offers ultimate easy living. Fully stocked home with new kitchenware, linens and accessories along with redecoration of the interior spaces make this a perfect turnkey opportunity. Just a block from a manicured park and inside a secure gate, this home is in an ideal location for families and winter visitors. Spacious floorplan features an office and guest bedroom on the main floor; Master suite, 2 additional guest bedrooms and a game room/loft on the second floor. Sunny outdoor living awaits with side patio and large pool/spa/bbq area in back. Very private setting with no neighbor behind. Easy access to schools, shopping and Loop 101. Truly a rare find!