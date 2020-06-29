All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 18362 N 94TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
18362 N 94TH Place
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

18362 N 94TH Place

18362 North 94th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
DC Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18362 North 94th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautifully appointed lease opportunity in DC Ranch! This stylishly furnished home in the Desert Parks tree-lined neighborhood offers ultimate easy living. Fully stocked home with new kitchenware, linens and accessories along with redecoration of the interior spaces make this a perfect turnkey opportunity. Just a block from a manicured park and inside a secure gate, this home is in an ideal location for families and winter visitors. Spacious floorplan features an office and guest bedroom on the main floor; Master suite, 2 additional guest bedrooms and a game room/loft on the second floor. Sunny outdoor living awaits with side patio and large pool/spa/bbq area in back. Very private setting with no neighbor behind. Easy access to schools, shopping and Loop 101. Truly a rare find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18362 N 94TH Place have any available units?
18362 N 94TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18362 N 94TH Place have?
Some of 18362 N 94TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18362 N 94TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18362 N 94TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18362 N 94TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 18362 N 94TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18362 N 94TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18362 N 94TH Place offers parking.
Does 18362 N 94TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18362 N 94TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18362 N 94TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 18362 N 94TH Place has a pool.
Does 18362 N 94TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18362 N 94TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18362 N 94TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18362 N 94TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College