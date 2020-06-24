18296 N 92ND Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Wonderful upgraded and sophisticated home in popular gated DC Ranch neighborhood within walking distance to three parks. Two Community Centers with heated pool and many amenities listed below. Beautiful wood floors and no carpeting. Exterior just painted in April 2020. Gourmet island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and butler's pantry. Cozy family room offering gas fireplace and a bonus room, perfect for office, playroom, kid's TV room, etc. Powder room on main level. A spiral staircase leads you upstairs to the spacious master suite with soak tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and cedar walk-in closet. Also upstairs are two additional bedrooms and hall full bath. Experience Arizona spring days or cool evenings in backyard featuring lush green lawn, extended covered patio, built in BBQ, & outdoor fireplace. Community amenities include heated pool, shallow tot pool, playgrounds, water parks, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pickle ball courts, sport courts, miles of walking and biking trails, community events, party patios available for rent, and much more!