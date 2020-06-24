All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 18296 N 92ND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
18296 N 92ND Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

18296 N 92ND Street

18296 North 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
DC Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18296 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Wonderful upgraded and sophisticated home in popular gated DC Ranch neighborhood within walking distance to three parks. Two Community Centers with heated pool and many amenities listed below. Beautiful wood floors and no carpeting. Exterior just painted in April 2020. Gourmet island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and butler's pantry. Cozy family room offering gas fireplace and a bonus room, perfect for office, playroom, kid's TV room, etc. Powder room on main level. A spiral staircase leads you upstairs to the spacious master suite with soak tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and cedar walk-in closet. Also upstairs are two additional bedrooms and hall full bath. Experience Arizona spring days or cool evenings in backyard featuring lush green lawn, extended covered patio, built in BBQ, & outdoor fireplace. Community amenities include heated pool, shallow tot pool, playgrounds, water parks, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pickle ball courts, sport courts, miles of walking and biking trails, community events, party patios available for rent, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18296 N 92ND Street have any available units?
18296 N 92ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18296 N 92ND Street have?
Some of 18296 N 92ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18296 N 92ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
18296 N 92ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18296 N 92ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 18296 N 92ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18296 N 92ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 18296 N 92ND Street offers parking.
Does 18296 N 92ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18296 N 92ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18296 N 92ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 18296 N 92ND Street has a pool.
Does 18296 N 92ND Street have accessible units?
No, 18296 N 92ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18296 N 92ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18296 N 92ND Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College