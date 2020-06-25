All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM

18143 N 93RD Street

18143 North 93rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

18143 North 93rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
Available starting July 5, 2019. Welcome to this upgraded single level great room floor plan with heated pool and spa in prestigious DC Ranch! This home is gated and situated on a premium corner lot with desert and mountain views. Just a short stroll is the central community park. The home's interior features hardwood and travertine flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, gas cooktop, double stacked wood cabinetry, and plantation shutters. The bedrooms are split allowing for privacy in the master suite. The backyard includes a heated pool, a spa, a fire pit, flagstone decking, and a putting green. This home is in a great location on an interior corner lot with views of the McDowell Mountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18143 N 93RD Street have any available units?
18143 N 93RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18143 N 93RD Street have?
Some of 18143 N 93RD Street's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18143 N 93RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
18143 N 93RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18143 N 93RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 18143 N 93RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18143 N 93RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 18143 N 93RD Street offers parking.
Does 18143 N 93RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18143 N 93RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18143 N 93RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 18143 N 93RD Street has a pool.
Does 18143 N 93RD Street have accessible units?
No, 18143 N 93RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18143 N 93RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18143 N 93RD Street has units with dishwashers.
