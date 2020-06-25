18143 N 93RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green garage hot tub

Available starting July 5, 2019. Welcome to this upgraded single level great room floor plan with heated pool and spa in prestigious DC Ranch! This home is gated and situated on a premium corner lot with desert and mountain views. Just a short stroll is the central community park. The home's interior features hardwood and travertine flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, gas cooktop, double stacked wood cabinetry, and plantation shutters. The bedrooms are split allowing for privacy in the master suite. The backyard includes a heated pool, a spa, a fire pit, flagstone decking, and a putting green. This home is in a great location on an interior corner lot with views of the McDowell Mountains.