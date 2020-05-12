All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
17764 N 77TH Place
17764 N 77TH Place

17764 North 77th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17764 North 77th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
garage
Call this beautiful new build Princess Enclave 3 bed 3.5 bath home with elevator and community pool your home today! Main floor (2nd floor) has a Open concept Chef kitchen with stacked maple linen White Cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and a nice center island with breakfast bar. Beautiful wood style tile flooring in all main living areas, bathroom and laundry and carpet in bedrooms. Convenience of a private elevator to get to the different floors. Private bedroom with bath and laundry on bottom floor with garage, Main floor has kitchen/living/dining and half bath w/ terrace, Master bed/bath and 2nd guest bedroom and bath on third floor. Community has a refreshing pool to enjoy all in the great location in Scottsdale near, dining, shopping, 101 Freeway and much more. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17764 N 77TH Place have any available units?
17764 N 77TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17764 N 77TH Place have?
Some of 17764 N 77TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17764 N 77TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
17764 N 77TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17764 N 77TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 17764 N 77TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 17764 N 77TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 17764 N 77TH Place offers parking.
Does 17764 N 77TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17764 N 77TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17764 N 77TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 17764 N 77TH Place has a pool.
Does 17764 N 77TH Place have accessible units?
No, 17764 N 77TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17764 N 77TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17764 N 77TH Place has units with dishwashers.
