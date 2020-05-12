17764 N 77TH Place

Amenities

Call this beautiful new build Princess Enclave 3 bed 3.5 bath home with elevator and community pool your home today! Main floor (2nd floor) has a Open concept Chef kitchen with stacked maple linen White Cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and a nice center island with breakfast bar. Beautiful wood style tile flooring in all main living areas, bathroom and laundry and carpet in bedrooms. Convenience of a private elevator to get to the different floors. Private bedroom with bath and laundry on bottom floor with garage, Main floor has kitchen/living/dining and half bath w/ terrace, Master bed/bath and 2nd guest bedroom and bath on third floor. Community has a refreshing pool to enjoy all in the great location in Scottsdale near, dining, shopping, 101 Freeway and much more. Call today!