17652 N 77TH Way

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom home features tons of upgrades, 3 full baths, and 3 patios with gorgeous views of the McDowell Mountains. Featuring 4 bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms and a office or game room), 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and tons of space for the family. Main level holds 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a gorgeous kitchen (dining, and balcony as well). The upper level is the master retreat. A huge bedroom with ensuite bath, and private room size balcony. Downstairs level features the garage, laundry room, and oversized office or game room (or 4th bedroom) with sliding pocket doors and large back patio. Great community amenities. Tucked towards the back of the Fairmont Princess Resort complex you are located close to the Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland Commons, shopping, restaurants and the 101.