Scottsdale, AZ
17652 N 77TH Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

17652 N 77TH Way

17652 North 77th Way · No Longer Available
Location

17652 North 77th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom home features tons of upgrades, 3 full baths, and 3 patios with gorgeous views of the McDowell Mountains. Featuring 4 bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms and a office or game room), 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and tons of space for the family. Main level holds 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a gorgeous kitchen (dining, and balcony as well). The upper level is the master retreat. A huge bedroom with ensuite bath, and private room size balcony. Downstairs level features the garage, laundry room, and oversized office or game room (or 4th bedroom) with sliding pocket doors and large back patio. Great community amenities. Tucked towards the back of the Fairmont Princess Resort complex you are located close to the Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland Commons, shopping, restaurants and the 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17652 N 77TH Way have any available units?
17652 N 77TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17652 N 77TH Way have?
Some of 17652 N 77TH Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17652 N 77TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
17652 N 77TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17652 N 77TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 17652 N 77TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 17652 N 77TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 17652 N 77TH Way offers parking.
Does 17652 N 77TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17652 N 77TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17652 N 77TH Way have a pool?
No, 17652 N 77TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 17652 N 77TH Way have accessible units?
No, 17652 N 77TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17652 N 77TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17652 N 77TH Way has units with dishwashers.

