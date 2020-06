Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE FOR MAY-AUGUST 2020 AT $3,500.!!!!! COME SEE THIS UNBELIEVABLE FURNISHED EXECUTIVE HOME IN MCDOWELL MOUNTAIN RANCH*OPEN FLOWING FLOOR PLAN*COMFORTABLY FURNISHED HOME WITH EVERYTHING YOU COULD NEED*SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM PLAN- WITH KING SIZE BED*LUXURIOUS UPDATED MASTER BATH*TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT-WOOD FLOORING IN THE FAMILY ROOM*CHEFS KITCHEN INCLUDES STATE OF THE ART STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & SLAB GRANITE COUNTER TOPS*4TH BEDROOM IS SET UP AS AN IN HOME OFFICE WITH BUILT IN DESK AND WORK AREA*GUEST ROOMS FEATURE A QUEEN AND FULL SIZE BED*FIRST TIME USED AS A RENTAL*WONDERFUL OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE-HUGE COVERED PATIO, BBQ, PLAY POOL AND UNSURPASSED MOUNTAIN VIEWS*AVAILABLE MAY-AUGUST 2020 FOR $3500 +$200 MONTHLY ELECTRIC FEE*THIS HOME IS A CREAM PUFF.