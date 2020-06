Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Excellent open floor plan. Large great room, open kitchen. Upgraded through out with plush carpets in bedrooms, new bathrooms with jacuzzi tub. New fans, lights, stainless steel appliance. BRAND NEW ROOF. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the coveted Mcdowell Mountain ranch community with trails and mountains all around. Lots of views. Hiking and biking trails. Community pools, tennis courts, golf course near by. Excellent Shopping and dining options close by. Close to the 101 freeway.