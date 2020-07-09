All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

16601 N 104TH Street

16601 North 104th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16601 North 104th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
North Scottsdale Spacious 3-bedroom 2-bathroom plus den home all configured on one floor in the shadows of the McDowell Mountains. Kitchen is open with stainless steel appliances, Kitchen Island and ample cabinet space. One of the living rooms is connected to the kitchen so no one has to miss out on any of the fun. The primary living room is spacious with oversized windows and double sided fireplace. Home has newer carpet and tile. The split floor plan with larger master bedroom with door for immediate exterior access to the backyard. Master bathroom features double sinks and walk in closet. There is a separate den as you walk into the home that can act as a home office or additional den. Backyard has a large covered patio for outdoor dinning, pebble tech pool, hot tub. Home also features 3-car garage. Fantastic neighborhood amenities with miles of paved trails access to McDowell mountain community centers also situation amongst highly rated schools. Additionally not far from all that Scottsdale has to offer including quick access to the 101 or 51. Pool and Landscaping Service included with rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16601 N 104TH Street have any available units?
16601 N 104TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 16601 N 104TH Street have?
Some of 16601 N 104TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16601 N 104TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
16601 N 104TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16601 N 104TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 16601 N 104TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 16601 N 104TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 16601 N 104TH Street offers parking.
Does 16601 N 104TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16601 N 104TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16601 N 104TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 16601 N 104TH Street has a pool.
Does 16601 N 104TH Street have accessible units?
No, 16601 N 104TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16601 N 104TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16601 N 104TH Street has units with dishwashers.

