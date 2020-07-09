16601 N 104TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

North Scottsdale Spacious 3-bedroom 2-bathroom plus den home all configured on one floor in the shadows of the McDowell Mountains. Kitchen is open with stainless steel appliances, Kitchen Island and ample cabinet space. One of the living rooms is connected to the kitchen so no one has to miss out on any of the fun. The primary living room is spacious with oversized windows and double sided fireplace. Home has newer carpet and tile. The split floor plan with larger master bedroom with door for immediate exterior access to the backyard. Master bathroom features double sinks and walk in closet. There is a separate den as you walk into the home that can act as a home office or additional den. Backyard has a large covered patio for outdoor dinning, pebble tech pool, hot tub. Home also features 3-car garage. Fantastic neighborhood amenities with miles of paved trails access to McDowell mountain community centers also situation amongst highly rated schools. Additionally not far from all that Scottsdale has to offer including quick access to the 101 or 51. Pool and Landscaping Service included with rent!