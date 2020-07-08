All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:22 PM

16555 N 99th Place

16555 North 99th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16555 North 99th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16555 N 99th Place have any available units?
16555 N 99th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 16555 N 99th Place have?
Some of 16555 N 99th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16555 N 99th Place currently offering any rent specials?
16555 N 99th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16555 N 99th Place pet-friendly?
No, 16555 N 99th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 16555 N 99th Place offer parking?
Yes, 16555 N 99th Place offers parking.
Does 16555 N 99th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16555 N 99th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16555 N 99th Place have a pool?
Yes, 16555 N 99th Place has a pool.
Does 16555 N 99th Place have accessible units?
No, 16555 N 99th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16555 N 99th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16555 N 99th Place has units with dishwashers.

