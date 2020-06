Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

See your new home today! Located near the 101 freeway, McDowell Mountain Ranch Park and McDowell Mountain Golf Club. Beautifully updated bright and flowing floorplan. Tile flooring, custom color scheme, crown molding, nice maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms and updated vanities. Enjoy the outdoor space under the covered patio or on the extended patio.