Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

The perfect location to take advantage of all North Scottsdale has to offer. Close to shopping and the 101 for easy access to everything. Gated Community for your security. Stainless Steel appliances, built-in wine/beverage cooler, maple cabinetry, and granite counter tops in kitchen. Updated light fixtures. Tile and laminate wood flooring in main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.