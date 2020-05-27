All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:08 AM

15227 N 104TH Place

15227 North 104th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15227 North 104th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Terrific 3 bedroom plus Den with 3 Full bathrooms located on a Cul-de-Sac street with Mountain Views. Oak Kitchen Cabinets with pull out shelves, center island open to large family room. Very light and bright with vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile in traffic/wet areas. There's cherry wood floors in the family room and den, ceiling fans, wood blinds, an R/O system,and more. The Master Bath has a jetted tub and glass block window. This is a very clean, well maintained home on a great lot. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Walk to the MMR community pool, tennis and playground. An excellent opportunity to live in McDowell Mountain Ranch with all its amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15227 N 104TH Place have any available units?
15227 N 104TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15227 N 104TH Place have?
Some of 15227 N 104TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15227 N 104TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
15227 N 104TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15227 N 104TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 15227 N 104TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15227 N 104TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 15227 N 104TH Place offers parking.
Does 15227 N 104TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15227 N 104TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15227 N 104TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 15227 N 104TH Place has a pool.
Does 15227 N 104TH Place have accessible units?
No, 15227 N 104TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15227 N 104TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15227 N 104TH Place has units with dishwashers.

