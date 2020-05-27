15227 N 104TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Terrific 3 bedroom plus Den with 3 Full bathrooms located on a Cul-de-Sac street with Mountain Views. Oak Kitchen Cabinets with pull out shelves, center island open to large family room. Very light and bright with vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile in traffic/wet areas. There's cherry wood floors in the family room and den, ceiling fans, wood blinds, an R/O system,and more. The Master Bath has a jetted tub and glass block window. This is a very clean, well maintained home on a great lot. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Walk to the MMR community pool, tennis and playground. An excellent opportunity to live in McDowell Mountain Ranch with all its amenities.