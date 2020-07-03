All apartments in Scottsdale
15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:21 AM

15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

15095 North Thompson Peak Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

15095 North Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
** LEASED THRU APRIL 2020. Seasonal Rental, Luxury Furnished Condo in 'Signature Condominiums: located North Scottsdale. Walk to AJ's, Starbucks, Flo's, other restaurants & shops. Minutes to the 101. Great interior location, Resort style Pool/Spa, & Club House w/top notch Fitness center, Sauna, Steam Room, & much more. This unit has it all, Decorated like a model, flat screen TV's in Liv. Master bedroom, King size bed in both bedroom's, 2nd bedroom has its own bathroom making it like a another master. Dining room table opens up to serve 8. Relax and enjoy your stay at this nicely furnished unit. (All utilities included in seasonal rate December thru April $2900 month). Off season rate May thru November includes water, internet, cable and electric is extra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have any available units?
15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have?
Some of 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway offer parking?
No, 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway has a pool.
Does 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have accessible units?
No, 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway has units with dishwashers.

