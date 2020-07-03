15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

Amenities

** LEASED THRU APRIL 2020. Seasonal Rental, Luxury Furnished Condo in 'Signature Condominiums: located North Scottsdale. Walk to AJ's, Starbucks, Flo's, other restaurants & shops. Minutes to the 101. Great interior location, Resort style Pool/Spa, & Club House w/top notch Fitness center, Sauna, Steam Room, & much more. This unit has it all, Decorated like a model, flat screen TV's in Liv. Master bedroom, King size bed in both bedroom's, 2nd bedroom has its own bathroom making it like a another master. Dining room table opens up to serve 8. Relax and enjoy your stay at this nicely furnished unit. (All utilities included in seasonal rate December thru April $2900 month). Off season rate May thru November includes water, internet, cable and electric is extra.