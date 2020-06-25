15073 N 93RD Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute as a button, well-maintained 3-bedroom 2-bath home in desirable Scottsdale neighborhood. Home features a lovely back yard with low-maintenance landscaping. Beautiful covered patio runs the length of the house, newly epoxied 2-car garage, easy-maintenance wood and tile flooring throughout, plantation shutters, brand new washer and dryer, refrigerator, brand new r/o system. Master suite provides access to covered patio and has a walk-in closet, and luxurious master bath with separate tub and shower. HVAC ductwork and dryer vents were just cleaned in late April. Location is convenient to restaurants, shopping, and the 101 freeway.