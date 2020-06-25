All apartments in Scottsdale
15073 N 93RD Way
15073 N 93RD Way

15073 North 93rd Way · No Longer Available
Location

15073 North 93rd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Shadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute as a button, well-maintained 3-bedroom 2-bath home in desirable Scottsdale neighborhood. Home features a lovely back yard with low-maintenance landscaping. Beautiful covered patio runs the length of the house, newly epoxied 2-car garage, easy-maintenance wood and tile flooring throughout, plantation shutters, brand new washer and dryer, refrigerator, brand new r/o system. Master suite provides access to covered patio and has a walk-in closet, and luxurious master bath with separate tub and shower. HVAC ductwork and dryer vents were just cleaned in late April. Location is convenient to restaurants, shopping, and the 101 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15073 N 93RD Way have any available units?
15073 N 93RD Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15073 N 93RD Way have?
Some of 15073 N 93RD Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15073 N 93RD Way currently offering any rent specials?
15073 N 93RD Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15073 N 93RD Way pet-friendly?
No, 15073 N 93RD Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15073 N 93RD Way offer parking?
Yes, 15073 N 93RD Way offers parking.
Does 15073 N 93RD Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15073 N 93RD Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15073 N 93RD Way have a pool?
No, 15073 N 93RD Way does not have a pool.
Does 15073 N 93RD Way have accessible units?
No, 15073 N 93RD Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15073 N 93RD Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15073 N 93RD Way has units with dishwashers.
