Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy

15050 North Thompson Peak Parkway · (480) 495-1905
Location

15050 North Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2175 · Avail. now

$2,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
THOMPSON PEAK - NORTH SCOTTSDALE WALKING DISTANCE! - Property Id: 233574

*** JUST REDUCED *** Fully furnished Scottsdale condo minutes to hundreds of local attractions!! Amazing location within gated community and walking distance to AJs grocery, Chipotle, Flo's Restaurant, Pita Jungle, Jack in the Box, Hash Kitchen, Yoga, CVS and more! Also, minutes from Scottsdale's best golfing, shopping, restaurants, biking and hiking trails, restaurants, West World, and hundreds of local attractions! Also included: linens, towels, dish-ware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, washer/dryer, basic household items plus community pool, onsite parking and community BBQ grill! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. AVAILABLE NOW. Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233574
Property Id 233574

(RLNE5819752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy have any available units?
15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy have?
Some of 15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy has a pool.
Does 15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
