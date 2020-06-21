15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy

Amenities

THOMPSON PEAK - NORTH SCOTTSDALE WALKING DISTANCE! - Property Id: 233574



*** JUST REDUCED *** Fully furnished Scottsdale condo minutes to hundreds of local attractions!! Amazing location within gated community and walking distance to AJs grocery, Chipotle, Flo's Restaurant, Pita Jungle, Jack in the Box, Hash Kitchen, Yoga, CVS and more! Also, minutes from Scottsdale's best golfing, shopping, restaurants, biking and hiking trails, restaurants, West World, and hundreds of local attractions! Also included: linens, towels, dish-ware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, washer/dryer, basic household items plus community pool, onsite parking and community BBQ grill! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. AVAILABLE NOW. Apply today!

