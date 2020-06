14924 N 94TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

****AMAZING LOCATION!****SINGLE LEVEL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A SPLIT, LIGHT AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOORPLAN. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, COOKTOP IS HIGH END INDUCTION BASED, INSTANT HOT WATER DISPOSAL AT KITCHEN SINK. THE KITCHEN IS OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM/GREAT ROOM. BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD WITH AN EXTENSIVE PAVER PATIO AREA. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH CABINETS, 2 FLAT SCREEN TVS 55'' AND 46'' ARE FOR TENANT'S USE. WATERSOFTENER and VAULTED CEILINGS, WALKING DISTANCE TO SAFEWAY AND OTHER SHOPPING/DINING AND WALKING/BIKING PATHS! WASHER/DRYER/REFRIGERATOR ARE INCLUDED FOR TENANT'S USE. ****NEW 18'' TILE IS BEING INSTALLED IN THE FAMILY ROOM, WALKWAY TO MASTER AND MASTER BATHROOM.***4 NEW CEILING FANS AND LIGHT FIXTURES! RENT INCLUDES LANDSCAPING!