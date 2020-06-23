14874 N 103RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Fantastic opportunity to live in beautiful North Scottsdale in the prestigious McDowell Mountain Ranch!!! Your new home is a gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom move in ready dream!! Corner lot offers a larger backyard, greater privacy and more parking space for guests! Front-pop outs have been painted early June. Very quiet neighborhood, nestled near many local activities! Local hiking trails and running/biking paths! Access to local community centers offers parks, tennis, basketball, pools and much more!! Come see this now it will go fast!!!