Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:29 AM

14874 N 103RD Street

14874 North 103rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

14874 North 103rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic opportunity to live in beautiful North Scottsdale in the prestigious McDowell Mountain Ranch!!! Your new home is a gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom move in ready dream!! Corner lot offers a larger backyard, greater privacy and more parking space for guests! Front-pop outs have been painted early June. Very quiet neighborhood, nestled near many local activities! Local hiking trails and running/biking paths! Access to local community centers offers parks, tennis, basketball, pools and much more!! Come see this now it will go fast!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14874 N 103RD Street have any available units?
14874 N 103RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14874 N 103RD Street have?
Some of 14874 N 103RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14874 N 103RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
14874 N 103RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14874 N 103RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 14874 N 103RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 14874 N 103RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 14874 N 103RD Street offers parking.
Does 14874 N 103RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14874 N 103RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14874 N 103RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 14874 N 103RD Street has a pool.
Does 14874 N 103RD Street have accessible units?
No, 14874 N 103RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14874 N 103RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14874 N 103RD Street has units with dishwashers.
