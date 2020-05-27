All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

14846 N 100TH Way

14846 North 100th Way · No Longer Available
Location

14846 North 100th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
LEASE IN PROGRESS...BEAUTIFULLY RENEWED...Nearly new interior paint, granite, Travertine look tile, all new stainless appliances!! 3 CAR GARAGE, large kitchen island, vaulted ceilings, excellent floor plan and minimum maintenance landscaping. New air conditioning unit!PRIME LOCATION! All in close proximity to convenient shopping and fine dining. Also nearby to McDowell Mountain Ranch Park, Westworld, minutes to Mayo Clinic, MLB Spring Training, TPC Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, Arabian Horse Show, top rated golf courses, Talking Stick Resort Casino. PLEASE CALL FOR LISTERS FORMS AND CREDIT,$200 ADMIN FEE WITH CREDIT APP & FEES, NO SMOKERS, CALL FOR PETS, NO CATS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14846 N 100TH Way have any available units?
14846 N 100TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14846 N 100TH Way have?
Some of 14846 N 100TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14846 N 100TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
14846 N 100TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14846 N 100TH Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14846 N 100TH Way is pet friendly.
Does 14846 N 100TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 14846 N 100TH Way offers parking.
Does 14846 N 100TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14846 N 100TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14846 N 100TH Way have a pool?
No, 14846 N 100TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 14846 N 100TH Way have accessible units?
No, 14846 N 100TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14846 N 100TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14846 N 100TH Way has units with dishwashers.

