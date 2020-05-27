14846 N 100TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

LEASE IN PROGRESS...BEAUTIFULLY RENEWED...Nearly new interior paint, granite, Travertine look tile, all new stainless appliances!! 3 CAR GARAGE, large kitchen island, vaulted ceilings, excellent floor plan and minimum maintenance landscaping. New air conditioning unit!PRIME LOCATION! All in close proximity to convenient shopping and fine dining. Also nearby to McDowell Mountain Ranch Park, Westworld, minutes to Mayo Clinic, MLB Spring Training, TPC Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, Arabian Horse Show, top rated golf courses, Talking Stick Resort Casino. PLEASE CALL FOR LISTERS FORMS AND CREDIT,$200 ADMIN FEE WITH CREDIT APP & FEES, NO SMOKERS, CALL FOR PETS, NO CATS!