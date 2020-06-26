14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Scottsdale Townhouse - Welcome to the desirable Community of Astragal! This is a meticulous 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse unit with soaring ceilings and mountain views. A stunning chefs kitchen that features gas cook top, wall oven, breakfast bar, stylish counters, subway tile backsplash, and upgraded lighting. Main living room has a cozy fireplace with built-in media shelves, and sliding door access to patio. One bedroom is downstairs. Upstairs features a large open loft with balcony access. Spacious master suite features a walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, beverage refrigerator. Two beverage refrigerators are As-Is. Community Pool. Spa, & BBQ area. Rent $1700.00 plus $29.75 rental tax= $1729.75, refundable security deposit $1700.00, non-refundable move-out inspection fee $119.00, and a $40.00 non-refundable credit application fee per adult. Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent. No pets. Pet restrictions and deposit do not apply to service animals. No smoking allowed inside home. For more information and to schedule a showing please contact us at 623-738-4834 or visit our website at www.ArizonaManagement.com.

This home is brought to you by Arizona Management Group at Keller Williams Biltmore Partners.



