Scottsdale, AZ
14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129

14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Scottsdale Townhouse - Welcome to the desirable Community of Astragal! This is a meticulous 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse unit with soaring ceilings and mountain views. A stunning chefs kitchen that features gas cook top, wall oven, breakfast bar, stylish counters, subway tile backsplash, and upgraded lighting. Main living room has a cozy fireplace with built-in media shelves, and sliding door access to patio. One bedroom is downstairs. Upstairs features a large open loft with balcony access. Spacious master suite features a walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, beverage refrigerator. Two beverage refrigerators are As-Is. Community Pool. Spa, & BBQ area. Rent $1700.00 plus $29.75 rental tax= $1729.75, refundable security deposit $1700.00, non-refundable move-out inspection fee $119.00, and a $40.00 non-refundable credit application fee per adult. Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent. No pets. Pet restrictions and deposit do not apply to service animals. No smoking allowed inside home. For more information and to schedule a showing please contact us at 623-738-4834 or visit our website at www.ArizonaManagement.com.
This home is brought to you by Arizona Management Group at Keller Williams Biltmore Partners.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4931441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 have any available units?
14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 have?
Some of 14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 currently offering any rent specials?
14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 is pet friendly.
Does 14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 offer parking?
No, 14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 does not offer parking.
Does 14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 have a pool?
Yes, 14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 has a pool.
Does 14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 have accessible units?
No, 14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 does not have accessible units.
Does 14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14450 N Thompson Peak Pkwy #129 does not have units with dishwashers.
