All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 14447 N 98TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
14447 N 98TH Place
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

14447 N 98TH Place

14447 North 98th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14447 North 98th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful N. Scottsdale 3 bed/2 bath/3 car. Enjoy the beautiful mornings with coffee on your patio in the private, lush backyard. The large living room which is light and airy, has high ceilings, gas fireplace and lots of windows. The kitchen is bright, with lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Look out the kitchen window and you'll find a fresh lemon tree! Rent INCLUDES front and backyard landscape service! Close to many golf courses, hiking and biking trails, Mayo Clinic, McDowell Ranch Park & Aquatic Center, grocery stores, restaurants, Scottsdale Quarter. Walking distance to Cheyenne Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14447 N 98TH Place have any available units?
14447 N 98TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14447 N 98TH Place have?
Some of 14447 N 98TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14447 N 98TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
14447 N 98TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14447 N 98TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 14447 N 98TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 14447 N 98TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 14447 N 98TH Place offers parking.
Does 14447 N 98TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14447 N 98TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14447 N 98TH Place have a pool?
No, 14447 N 98TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 14447 N 98TH Place have accessible units?
No, 14447 N 98TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14447 N 98TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14447 N 98TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College