14447 N 98TH Place

Beautiful N. Scottsdale 3 bed/2 bath/3 car. Enjoy the beautiful mornings with coffee on your patio in the private, lush backyard. The large living room which is light and airy, has high ceilings, gas fireplace and lots of windows. The kitchen is bright, with lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Look out the kitchen window and you'll find a fresh lemon tree! Rent INCLUDES front and backyard landscape service! Close to many golf courses, hiking and biking trails, Mayo Clinic, McDowell Ranch Park & Aquatic Center, grocery stores, restaurants, Scottsdale Quarter. Walking distance to Cheyenne Elementary.