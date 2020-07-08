All apartments in Scottsdale
14446 N 100TH Place
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

14446 N 100TH Place

14446 North 100th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14446 North 100th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath plus loft area and 2 car garage located on a quiet cul-d-sac. Light & bright open floor plan with travertine on main level and new carpet upstairs. Freshly painted interior with stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Large spacious backyard with covered patio. Includes washer, dryer & refrigerator. Plenty of storage cabinets in garage. Home has solar included which will cut electric bills in 1/2! Nice community pool within walking distance. Two newer AC units too! Move in ready and will not last. Sorry no pets allowed per owners. See this one before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14446 N 100TH Place have any available units?
14446 N 100TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14446 N 100TH Place have?
Some of 14446 N 100TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14446 N 100TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
14446 N 100TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14446 N 100TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 14446 N 100TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 14446 N 100TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 14446 N 100TH Place offers parking.
Does 14446 N 100TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14446 N 100TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14446 N 100TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 14446 N 100TH Place has a pool.
Does 14446 N 100TH Place have accessible units?
No, 14446 N 100TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14446 N 100TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14446 N 100TH Place has units with dishwashers.

