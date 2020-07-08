14446 N 100TH Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath plus loft area and 2 car garage located on a quiet cul-d-sac. Light & bright open floor plan with travertine on main level and new carpet upstairs. Freshly painted interior with stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Large spacious backyard with covered patio. Includes washer, dryer & refrigerator. Plenty of storage cabinets in garage. Home has solar included which will cut electric bills in 1/2! Nice community pool within walking distance. Two newer AC units too! Move in ready and will not last. Sorry no pets allowed per owners. See this one before its gone!