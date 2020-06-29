All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:38 PM

14349 E GERONIMO Road

14349 Geronimo Road · No Longer Available
Location

14349 Geronimo Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Hidden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Casa Geronimo is the perfect retreat for friends and families to gather and enjoy the amazing Arizona weather. For hiking and cycling enthusiasts you will have access to better trails and road routes than anyone could ever ask for! Looking to stay home and relax? No worries. Casa Geronimo has everything you need to do so. The backyard oasis features a heated pool, poolside loungers, fire pit table, outdoor TV, propane BBQ grill and mountain views. *Families with small children please note there is not a pool fence here and access to the backyard from two rooms in the home.TPT License #21249345

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

