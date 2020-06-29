14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Unparalleled mountain views in the highly sought-after North Scottsdale community of Saddleview. This upgraded home is situated on a premium lot, Cul-De-Sac with panoramic views! Light and bright, with 11ft tall ceilings and many windows to let in floods of natural light. The kitchen is open to the family room and boasts brand new stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry space, hardwood floors, painted in 2019. All the bedrooms are spacious. The Master Bedroom has those amazing mountain views, and the Master Bath has his/her vanities and separate tube & shower, with custom walk-in closet. Just a short stroll to the beautiful views of Eagle Mountain Golf Course fairways. Easy access to shopping, the 101 & Beeline Hwy (87) & Frank Lloyd Wright. 2 min. from Shea Mayo Clinic and BASIS.