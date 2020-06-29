All apartments in Scottsdale
14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue

14329 East Estrella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14329 East Estrella Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unparalleled mountain views in the highly sought-after North Scottsdale community of Saddleview. This upgraded home is situated on a premium lot, Cul-De-Sac with panoramic views! Light and bright, with 11ft tall ceilings and many windows to let in floods of natural light. The kitchen is open to the family room and boasts brand new stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry space, hardwood floors, painted in 2019. All the bedrooms are spacious. The Master Bedroom has those amazing mountain views, and the Master Bath has his/her vanities and separate tube & shower, with custom walk-in closet. Just a short stroll to the beautiful views of Eagle Mountain Golf Course fairways. Easy access to shopping, the 101 & Beeline Hwy (87) & Frank Lloyd Wright. 2 min. from Shea Mayo Clinic and BASIS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue have any available units?
14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue have?
Some of 14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue have a pool?
No, 14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14329 E ESTRELLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
