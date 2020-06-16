14000 N 94th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool pool table hot tub media room

Great condo located in a 3-story buildings (with elevators!) in gated community of Bella Vista. Unit features split bedrooms PLUS a den/office/media room; Maple cabinets in kitchen with French-door fridge and breakfast bar; open living/dining area with window shutters; covered patio/balcony with view of pool. Bella Vista features 3 pools (2 heated), hot tubs (take in the sun AND mountain views!), workout facility, walking paths, billiards room, underground secured parking with 1 dedicated parking space. Great freeway access to Talking Stick Resort, Spring Training, World Class Entertainment & Dining in Old Town Scottsdale, Kierland, Desert Ridge ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE