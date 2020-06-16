All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:40 AM

14000 N 94th Street

14000 N 94th St · (480) 570-8845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14000 N 94th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2134 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
Great condo located in a 3-story buildings (with elevators!) in gated community of Bella Vista. Unit features split bedrooms PLUS a den/office/media room; Maple cabinets in kitchen with French-door fridge and breakfast bar; open living/dining area with window shutters; covered patio/balcony with view of pool. Bella Vista features 3 pools (2 heated), hot tubs (take in the sun AND mountain views!), workout facility, walking paths, billiards room, underground secured parking with 1 dedicated parking space. Great freeway access to Talking Stick Resort, Spring Training, World Class Entertainment & Dining in Old Town Scottsdale, Kierland, Desert Ridge ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14000 N 94th Street have any available units?
14000 N 94th Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14000 N 94th Street have?
Some of 14000 N 94th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14000 N 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
14000 N 94th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14000 N 94th Street pet-friendly?
No, 14000 N 94th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 14000 N 94th Street offer parking?
Yes, 14000 N 94th Street does offer parking.
Does 14000 N 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14000 N 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14000 N 94th Street have a pool?
Yes, 14000 N 94th Street has a pool.
Does 14000 N 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 14000 N 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14000 N 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14000 N 94th Street has units with dishwashers.
