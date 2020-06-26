All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 13945 E. Gail Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
13945 E. Gail Rd
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

13945 E. Gail Rd

13945 East Gail Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13945 East Gail Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Paloma Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home with Sweeping Mountain Views!!! - This gorgeous single level home has a split floor plan with fabulous mountain views situated on spacious end lot in Paloma Paseo. The home features a gorgeous private Master Suite w/wood flooring, a Luxury Bath, Walk-in Closet and is split from other 3 Bedrooms. All 3 bedrooms have wood flooring and The flooring throughout the remainder of the house is 18'' Travertine. The kitchen is an open concept that opens to family room w/fireplace. The kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, an oversize island, stainless appliances, maple cabinetry, pantry plus an eat-in kitchen area. The formal separate Living Room & Dining Room create fantastic layout for entertaining. There is a 3 Car Garage. With an elevated lot with sweeping desert and mountain views, an sparkling pool, covered patios, pool pavers, cool decking, and desert landscaping the backyard an entertainer's delight! The home has close to the BASIS Scottsdale charter school! This home won't last long. Call today to schedule your showing!
-4 Bedroom
-2.5 Bathroom
-2,677 square feet
-Gorgeous Split Floor Plan
-18" Travertine and Wood Flooring
-Open Concept Kitchen with eat-in Kitchen and Family Room
-Granite Countertops
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Maple Cabinetry
-Sparkling Pool
-Sweeping Views
-3 Car Garage
For more information or to view the property, please call
Jay Vaidya - 480-945-7755.
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4897113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13945 E. Gail Rd have any available units?
13945 E. Gail Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13945 E. Gail Rd have?
Some of 13945 E. Gail Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13945 E. Gail Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13945 E. Gail Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13945 E. Gail Rd pet-friendly?
No, 13945 E. Gail Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13945 E. Gail Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13945 E. Gail Rd offers parking.
Does 13945 E. Gail Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13945 E. Gail Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13945 E. Gail Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13945 E. Gail Rd has a pool.
Does 13945 E. Gail Rd have accessible units?
No, 13945 E. Gail Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13945 E. Gail Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13945 E. Gail Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College