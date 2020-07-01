All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

13920 N 88th Pl

13920 North 88th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13920 North 88th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
1 Level Scottsdale House w/ Private Pool & Yard - Property Id: 235812

Luxuriously furnished with modern European and very private, this 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home has a large fenced grass yard, private pool*, and is conveniently located, minutes from everything Scottsdale has to offer. The split bedroom plan, places a bed on each end of the house, each with its own bath, flat screen TV and French doors to the pool patio. The granite and stainless kitchen has Mc Dowell Mountain views and everything you need to feel at home. All utilities, are included inc day TV, pool and lawn service and free Wifi. Travertine floors, double pane french doors and hand loomed carpets make this light filled home feel like a luxurious retreat.
Minutes to West World, Kierland, Talking Stick and Loop 101 with great shopping, restaurants and theaters just minutes away! (*Pool does not have a child proof barrier and is not safe for small children)

Lease March 21 to Sept 21 and get the summer rate for all 6 months!
June-Sept $2995 pr mo/ $1295
Oct-May $5495 pr mo/ $2495
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235812
Property Id 235812

(RLNE5732269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

