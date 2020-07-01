13920 N 88th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access media room

1 Level Scottsdale House w/ Private Pool & Yard - Property Id: 235812



Luxuriously furnished with modern European and very private, this 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home has a large fenced grass yard, private pool*, and is conveniently located, minutes from everything Scottsdale has to offer. The split bedroom plan, places a bed on each end of the house, each with its own bath, flat screen TV and French doors to the pool patio. The granite and stainless kitchen has Mc Dowell Mountain views and everything you need to feel at home. All utilities, are included inc day TV, pool and lawn service and free Wifi. Travertine floors, double pane french doors and hand loomed carpets make this light filled home feel like a luxurious retreat.

Minutes to West World, Kierland, Talking Stick and Loop 101 with great shopping, restaurants and theaters just minutes away! (*Pool does not have a child proof barrier and is not safe for small children)



Lease March 21 to Sept 21 and get the summer rate for all 6 months!

June-Sept $2995 pr mo/ $1295

Oct-May $5495 pr mo/ $2495

