Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
13680 E Paradise Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:44 AM

13680 E Paradise Drive

13680 East Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13680 East Paradise Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
This wonderful home in gated Scottsdale Mountain is just over 2,000 sq feet with views of the McDowell Mountains. Features include ceiling fans, gas 2-way fireplace, tile counters in the kitchen, brand new refrigerator included, neutral carpet (Living/Dining Rm and Master Bedroom/closet carpet is brand new). Indoor laundry hook-ups (electric), soaring ceilings, easy access to freeways, easy maintenance yard, etc, etc! Also, residents have access to tennis & basketball courts as well as a community spa. Pets on Landlord approval (no cats). Application and background check are done by prospective Tenant at RentSpree req'd for each adult (see Realtor Remarks section). Add'l community info/rules at www.scottsdalemountain.net.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13680 E Paradise Drive have any available units?
13680 E Paradise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13680 E Paradise Drive have?
Some of 13680 E Paradise Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13680 E Paradise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13680 E Paradise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13680 E Paradise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13680 E Paradise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13680 E Paradise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13680 E Paradise Drive offers parking.
Does 13680 E Paradise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13680 E Paradise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13680 E Paradise Drive have a pool?
No, 13680 E Paradise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13680 E Paradise Drive have accessible units?
No, 13680 E Paradise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13680 E Paradise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13680 E Paradise Drive has units with dishwashers.
