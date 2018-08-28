13680 E Paradise Drive

Amenities
This wonderful home in gated Scottsdale Mountain is just over 2,000 sq feet with views of the McDowell Mountains. Features include ceiling fans, gas 2-way fireplace, tile counters in the kitchen, brand new refrigerator included, neutral carpet (Living/Dining Rm and Master Bedroom/closet carpet is brand new). Indoor laundry hook-ups (electric), soaring ceilings, easy access to freeways, easy maintenance yard, etc, etc! Also, residents have access to tennis & basketball courts as well as a community spa. Pets on Landlord approval (no cats). Application and background check are done by prospective Tenant at RentSpree req'd for each adult (see Realtor Remarks section). Add'l community info/rules at www.scottsdalemountain.net.