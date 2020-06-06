All apartments in Scottsdale
13663 East Paradise Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:45 PM

13663 East Paradise Drive

13663 East Paradise Drive · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13663 East Paradise Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
Guard gated community! Beautiful 3 bedroom + 2 bath in Scottsdale Mountain. Newly remodeled home on the best lot with views that will amaze you!! The lot sits alone surrounded by wash area on all sides; elevated and overlooking mountains, city lights, & the Town of Scottsdale. Open floor plan in the living & family rooms. This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets, quartz & granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & eat-in kitchen. Master Suite includes a full master bath with a large shower, separate tub, two separate single sink areas, and a large closet. Each bathroom has been upgraded with gorgeous stone walls, a newly redesigned shower area, and beautiful aesthetics. Besides the views, the backyard features a southwest adobe fireplace, an amazing infinity pool, and a spa with blue pebble sheen with matching tiles. **POOL, LANDSCAPING & PEST CONTROL INCLUDED** Two car garage. This home is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways! Showings must be scheduled in advance with On Q and coordinated with the guard on duty.

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, no cats, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13663 East Paradise Drive have any available units?
13663 East Paradise Drive has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13663 East Paradise Drive have?
Some of 13663 East Paradise Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13663 East Paradise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13663 East Paradise Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13663 East Paradise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13663 East Paradise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13663 East Paradise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13663 East Paradise Drive does offer parking.
Does 13663 East Paradise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13663 East Paradise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13663 East Paradise Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13663 East Paradise Drive has a pool.
Does 13663 East Paradise Drive have accessible units?
No, 13663 East Paradise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13663 East Paradise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13663 East Paradise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
