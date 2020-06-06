13663 East Paradise Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed

Guard gated community! Beautiful 3 bedroom + 2 bath in Scottsdale Mountain. Newly remodeled home on the best lot with views that will amaze you!! The lot sits alone surrounded by wash area on all sides; elevated and overlooking mountains, city lights, & the Town of Scottsdale. Open floor plan in the living & family rooms. This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets, quartz & granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & eat-in kitchen. Master Suite includes a full master bath with a large shower, separate tub, two separate single sink areas, and a large closet. Each bathroom has been upgraded with gorgeous stone walls, a newly redesigned shower area, and beautiful aesthetics. Besides the views, the backyard features a southwest adobe fireplace, an amazing infinity pool, and a spa with blue pebble sheen with matching tiles. **POOL, LANDSCAPING & PEST CONTROL INCLUDED** Two car garage. This home is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways! Showings must be scheduled in advance with On Q and coordinated with the guard on duty.



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, no cats, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



APPLY NOW: Click Here

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.