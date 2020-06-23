13612 N Hayden Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool yoga

New listing! Amazing location, next to golf course and pool. Huge Patio!!

Perfect area to enjoy all things that make Scottsdale fun! Beautifully furnished with coastal inspired decor, you will feel relaxed upon walking through the door.



Luxurious towels and high thread count soft sheets await you, we have put superior touches throughout this condo, because that is what we would want when we stay somewhere. Walking distance to the Giants Spring Training Scottsdale Stadium!!



Walking distance or just a $4-6 uber ride to downtown and Old Town Scottsdale. Close to Scottsdale Stadium (home of the San Francisco Giants) for Spring Training. Great place to stay for the College Championships in January. So many golf courses within a few mile radius.



Why stay in a hotel when you can enjoy the privacy of this beautiful condo with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths AND a full Kitchen, plus a huge patio with resort style furniture. The calming waterfall outside the patio is another bonus feature. You wont want to leave :) This furnished rental is perfect for business travel, corporate housing, temporary/short term rentals, adjunct professors, and of course for vacations!!



Complex Amenities include:

2 Heated Pools, Jacuzzis, Gym and Yoga Room.



Plus Walking/Biking Paths for miles. Hiking at Camelback Mountain.