13568 N 102ND Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

PRISTINE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE STORY!! NO STEPS!! MOVE IN READY HOME! LOCATED IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE MOUNTAIN RANCH AREA. VAULTED CEILINGS! NEW DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS AND COVERINGS!, SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING AREA, EAT-IN KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS!STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & BREAKFAST BAR THAT OPENS TO THE FAMILY ROOM. PLUS AN OFFICE/DEN AREA!! MASTER BEDROOM HAS A PRIVATE EXIT TO THE BACK YARD. ENJOY THE NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE! NEW CEILING FANS, GOOD SIZE 2 CAR GARAGE WITH BUILT IN CABINETS. NEW HOT WATER HEATER 2017, COVERED PATIO PLUS SIDE GRASSY AREA. QUIET AREA BUT CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!! CHEYENNE AND BASIS BOTH CLOSE! BEST SCHOOLS, NEARBY COMMUNITY PARK, BIG BOX STORES..BEST RESTAURANTS, KIERLAND AND 101 ALL CLOSE! THIS IS A GREAT RENTAL AREA.. NO POOL!