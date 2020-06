13513 East Cannon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ONE OF A KIND CUSTOM HOME LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS GATED COMMUNITY SONORA VISTA! FRESH INTERIOR & EXTERIOR PAINT. EXCELLENT SINGLE LEVEL SPLIT FLOORPLAN WITH PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. NORTH/SOUTH LOT THAT BACKS UP TO DESERT WASH. CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, KITCHEN ISLAND/BREAKFAST BAR, 6 BURNER GAS DACOR RANGE, CUSTOM FRIDGE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH GRAND ENTRANCE, FIREPLACE, & AMAZING MASTER BATHROOM. PREMIUM EXTERIOR STONEWORK, TRAVERTINE FLOORING, UPSCALE CABINETS, MULTIPLE FIREPLACES, UPGRADED WINDOWS, HIGH CEILINGS! RESORT LIKE BACKYARD FEATURES PEBBLETEC POOL, BUILT IN BBQ, MOUNTAIN VIEWS, MATURE LANDSCAPING, & OVER SIZED COVERED PATIO. EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT.

