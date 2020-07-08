13464 N 103rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely gorgeous, remodeled, 3bed / 2 bath, single level home in Mountainview Ranch in North Scottsdale! Enter to vaulted ceilings, great room layout, tile floors w/ carpet in bedrooms, granite in kitchen, both bathrooms and hall storage area. All appliances included and ceiling fans throughout. Dual sinks in master Br and dual closets in master, along with private patio exit. Large covered patio area out back. Just a few homes away from large, neighborhood grass area. Amazing location has you close to 101, shopping, dining, golf and so much more! Gorgeous home in a great spot!