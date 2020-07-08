All apartments in Scottsdale
13464 N 103rd Street
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

13464 N 103rd Street

13464 North 103rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

13464 North 103rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mountainview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely gorgeous, remodeled, 3bed / 2 bath, single level home in Mountainview Ranch in North Scottsdale! Enter to vaulted ceilings, great room layout, tile floors w/ carpet in bedrooms, granite in kitchen, both bathrooms and hall storage area. All appliances included and ceiling fans throughout. Dual sinks in master Br and dual closets in master, along with private patio exit. Large covered patio area out back. Just a few homes away from large, neighborhood grass area. Amazing location has you close to 101, shopping, dining, golf and so much more! Gorgeous home in a great spot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13464 N 103rd Street have any available units?
13464 N 103rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13464 N 103rd Street have?
Some of 13464 N 103rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13464 N 103rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
13464 N 103rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13464 N 103rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 13464 N 103rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13464 N 103rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 13464 N 103rd Street offers parking.
Does 13464 N 103rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13464 N 103rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13464 N 103rd Street have a pool?
No, 13464 N 103rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 13464 N 103rd Street have accessible units?
No, 13464 N 103rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13464 N 103rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13464 N 103rd Street has units with dishwashers.

