Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:52 PM

13450 N 92ND Way

13450 North 92nd Way · (480) 495-3069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13450 North 92nd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,930

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Total Remodel of Single Level Patio home with sunny west-facing private yard... Travertine Stone Flooring and Fireplace trim, Slab Granite Counter tops throughout; rich cabinetry, stainless appliances & hardware, soft custom paint colors, brick tiled yard, two car attached garage in the lovely North Scottsdale neighborhood of Scottsdale Hills, with heated Community Pool, Spa, Walking path. 2 BRs plus Unique Bonus Office Room with Built-in Desk. Brand new carpeting in bedrooms. Freshly epoxied garage floor. Wall mounted TV in living room stays and is for tenants use. Beautiful home in a wonderful community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13450 N 92ND Way have any available units?
13450 N 92ND Way has a unit available for $1,930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13450 N 92ND Way have?
Some of 13450 N 92ND Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13450 N 92ND Way currently offering any rent specials?
13450 N 92ND Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13450 N 92ND Way pet-friendly?
No, 13450 N 92ND Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13450 N 92ND Way offer parking?
Yes, 13450 N 92ND Way does offer parking.
Does 13450 N 92ND Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13450 N 92ND Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13450 N 92ND Way have a pool?
Yes, 13450 N 92ND Way has a pool.
Does 13450 N 92ND Way have accessible units?
No, 13450 N 92ND Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13450 N 92ND Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13450 N 92ND Way has units with dishwashers.
