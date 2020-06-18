13450 N 92ND Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Total Remodel of Single Level Patio home with sunny west-facing private yard... Travertine Stone Flooring and Fireplace trim, Slab Granite Counter tops throughout; rich cabinetry, stainless appliances & hardware, soft custom paint colors, brick tiled yard, two car attached garage in the lovely North Scottsdale neighborhood of Scottsdale Hills, with heated Community Pool, Spa, Walking path. 2 BRs plus Unique Bonus Office Room with Built-in Desk. Brand new carpeting in bedrooms. Freshly epoxied garage floor. Wall mounted TV in living room stays and is for tenants use. Beautiful home in a wonderful community!