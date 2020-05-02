13325 N 94TH Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This Gorgeous Home is Move-In Ready!! Quiet Neighborhood, Perfect for Entertaining!! Enjoy the Indoor/Outdoor Living Space!! East/West Facing. Private Courtyard Entrance. Vaulted Ceilings, Walk Into an Open Greatroom w/Lots of Natural Light. All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances; Smooth Glass Cooktop/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher & Refrigerator & Granite Countertops. Beautiful Polished 18'' Travertine Floors & New Carpet/Pad In Bedrooms. Freshly Painted Throughout. Inviting Master Bath w/Granite Counter. Satin Nickel Hardware & Faucets. Tumbled Stone Shower & Large Tub! Guest Bath w/Granite Counter, Travertine Surround! Satin Nickel 52'' Ceiling Fans. Washer/Dryer Included. Large Backyard Shade Trees/Pavers/Grass. Outdoor Fireplace. Built-In BBQ. Community Heated Pool & Spa. Backs to a Beautiful Paved Bike/Walk Path!



Fabulous Large Backyard. Outdoor Beehive Fireplace, Perfect For Smore's & a glass of wine by the fire. Built-in BBQ! Backs to Greenbelt w/ a Gate that leads to the Common Area Walking/Bike Trail with Views of The McDowell Mountains. No Neighbors Behind You! The 3rd Bedroom can be used as a; Bedroom, Den, Home Office, or Workout Room. Property Maintenance/Landscaping included in Lease. Landscaping Water is on A Timer/System. Lots of Storage. 2 Car Garage. Small Doggy Door In 3rd Bedroom/Den. (1) Small Dog or Cat Permitted w/ Pet Deposit, to be Approved By Landlord.

**View Listing By Appointment With Listing Agent or By Showingtimes with Tenant Agent. By Appointment Only. Contact Listing Agent For Application By Phone/Email; 480-422-5056 or Stacy@stacyhrealty.com.

**Credit Check is Required by Landlord, for each person 18 yrs old or older that resides on property, Payable by Applicant(s). Only Tenants named on Lease are Permitted.

**Landlord to pay for HOA & Property Maintance/Landscaping That is not covered by the HOA. **Proof of Renters Insurance is Required. Landlord to be listed as a Named Insured on Renters Policy.

**12 Month Lease, with option to extend to 18-24 Month at time of Lease.

**Utilities are not included. Must be Transferred to/paid by Tenant.

**No Smoking permitted inside residence, Including but not limited to medical or non-medical Marijuana/Cannabis.