All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 13325 N 94TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
13325 N 94TH Way
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

13325 N 94TH Way

13325 North 94th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13325 North 94th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This Gorgeous Home is Move-In Ready!! Quiet Neighborhood, Perfect for Entertaining!! Enjoy the Indoor/Outdoor Living Space!! East/West Facing. Private Courtyard Entrance. Vaulted Ceilings, Walk Into an Open Greatroom w/Lots of Natural Light. All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances; Smooth Glass Cooktop/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher & Refrigerator & Granite Countertops. Beautiful Polished 18'' Travertine Floors & New Carpet/Pad In Bedrooms. Freshly Painted Throughout. Inviting Master Bath w/Granite Counter. Satin Nickel Hardware & Faucets. Tumbled Stone Shower & Large Tub! Guest Bath w/Granite Counter, Travertine Surround! Satin Nickel 52'' Ceiling Fans. Washer/Dryer Included. Large Backyard Shade Trees/Pavers/Grass. Outdoor Fireplace. Built-In BBQ. Community Heated Pool & Spa. Backs to a Beautiful Paved Bike/Walk Path!

Fabulous Large Backyard. Outdoor Beehive Fireplace, Perfect For Smore's & a glass of wine by the fire. Built-in BBQ! Backs to Greenbelt w/ a Gate that leads to the Common Area Walking/Bike Trail with Views of The McDowell Mountains. No Neighbors Behind You! The 3rd Bedroom can be used as a; Bedroom, Den, Home Office, or Workout Room. Property Maintenance/Landscaping included in Lease. Landscaping Water is on A Timer/System. Lots of Storage. 2 Car Garage. Small Doggy Door In 3rd Bedroom/Den. (1) Small Dog or Cat Permitted w/ Pet Deposit, to be Approved By Landlord.
**View Listing By Appointment With Listing Agent or By Showingtimes with Tenant Agent. By Appointment Only. Contact Listing Agent For Application By Phone/Email; 480-422-5056 or Stacy@stacyhrealty.com.
**Credit Check is Required by Landlord, for each person 18 yrs old or older that resides on property, Payable by Applicant(s). Only Tenants named on Lease are Permitted.
**Landlord to pay for HOA & Property Maintance/Landscaping That is not covered by the HOA. **Proof of Renters Insurance is Required. Landlord to be listed as a Named Insured on Renters Policy.
**12 Month Lease, with option to extend to 18-24 Month at time of Lease.
**Utilities are not included. Must be Transferred to/paid by Tenant.
**No Smoking permitted inside residence, Including but not limited to medical or non-medical Marijuana/Cannabis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13325 N 94TH Way have any available units?
13325 N 94TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13325 N 94TH Way have?
Some of 13325 N 94TH Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13325 N 94TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
13325 N 94TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13325 N 94TH Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13325 N 94TH Way is pet friendly.
Does 13325 N 94TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 13325 N 94TH Way offers parking.
Does 13325 N 94TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13325 N 94TH Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13325 N 94TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 13325 N 94TH Way has a pool.
Does 13325 N 94TH Way have accessible units?
No, 13325 N 94TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13325 N 94TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13325 N 94TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College