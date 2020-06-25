All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

13220 N HAYDEN Road

13220 North Hayden Road · No Longer Available
Location

13220 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Paradise Valley Ranchos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
EXQUISITE CUSTOM ESTATE. This opulent yet comfortable home enjoys elegant lighting, stately columns, Travertine, charming arched passageways, plantation shutters, dual-pane windows and soaring ceilings. Chef pleasing, the enviable island kitchen is well-appointed. The generous formal living and dining rooms share a stunning space. Warm and welcoming, the family room is backdropped by sweeping views of the alfresco amenities. Two master suites and three fireplaces. Bonus pool house. Three car garage. RV gate/parking. An entertainer's delight, the expansive back yard features a sparkling dive pool, spa, Ramadas, patios and horse privileges.Seasonal pricing will apply, call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13220 N HAYDEN Road have any available units?
13220 N HAYDEN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13220 N HAYDEN Road have?
Some of 13220 N HAYDEN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13220 N HAYDEN Road currently offering any rent specials?
13220 N HAYDEN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13220 N HAYDEN Road pet-friendly?
No, 13220 N HAYDEN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13220 N HAYDEN Road offer parking?
Yes, 13220 N HAYDEN Road offers parking.
Does 13220 N HAYDEN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13220 N HAYDEN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13220 N HAYDEN Road have a pool?
Yes, 13220 N HAYDEN Road has a pool.
Does 13220 N HAYDEN Road have accessible units?
No, 13220 N HAYDEN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13220 N HAYDEN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13220 N HAYDEN Road has units with dishwashers.
