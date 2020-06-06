1322 North 85th Place

Amenities
Beautiful Scottsdale townhome. One car garage fenced in patio, full size washer and dryer, bedrooms upstairs with full bath and 1/2 bath down, upgraded kitchen.
950 sq ft
Built in 1984
SRP for electric
Kitchen includes fridge, microwave, range/oven and dishwasher
Formal dining room and great room
Washer & dryer included
Community pool and heated community spa
1 car garage
Fenced in patio
Pets upon lessor approval (cats only)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.