Last updated April 13 2020 at 11:25 PM

1322 North 85th Place

1322 North 85th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1322 North 85th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Scottsdale townhome. One car garage fenced in patio, full size washer and dryer, bedrooms upstairs with full bath and 1/2 bath down, upgraded kitchen.

950 sq ft
Built in 1984
SRP for electric
Kitchen includes fridge, microwave, range/oven and dishwasher
Formal dining room and great room
Washer & dryer included
Community pool and heated community spa
1 car garage
Fenced in patio
Pets upon lessor approval (cats only)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 North 85th Place have any available units?
1322 North 85th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 North 85th Place have?
Some of 1322 North 85th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 North 85th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1322 North 85th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 North 85th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 North 85th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1322 North 85th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1322 North 85th Place offers parking.
Does 1322 North 85th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1322 North 85th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 North 85th Place have a pool?
Yes, 1322 North 85th Place has a pool.
Does 1322 North 85th Place have accessible units?
No, 1322 North 85th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 North 85th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 North 85th Place has units with dishwashers.

