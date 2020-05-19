13144 E CIBOLA Road

Amenities

PRICE REDUCTION: Spectacular Camelback Mountain views/City Lights await! This 1.2 acre custom estate near Mayo Clinic and Basis School boasts a gourmet kitchen equipped with Wolf stainless gas cooktop, double ovens, new dishwasher, 2 islands each with a sink/disposal. Butler's pantry has new refrigerator, warming drawer, sink/ disposal, desk and loads of storage. Open kitchen/family room leads to balcony overlooking the pool, elevated spa, built in bbq, water feature/slide and putting green. Full Guest suite has garage access, another kitchen/family room plus exercise room. Master retreat has sitting room, separate patio and balcony, his/her sinks/vanities,jetted tub, rain shower, massive closet and two w/c's. Garage with RV/boat height. Exterior recently painted. See document section