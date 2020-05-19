All apartments in Scottsdale
13144 E CIBOLA Road
13144 E CIBOLA Road

13144 East Cibola Road · No Longer Available
Location

13144 East Cibola Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
PRICE REDUCTION: Spectacular Camelback Mountain views/City Lights await! This 1.2 acre custom estate near Mayo Clinic and Basis School boasts a gourmet kitchen equipped with Wolf stainless gas cooktop, double ovens, new dishwasher, 2 islands each with a sink/disposal. Butler's pantry has new refrigerator, warming drawer, sink/ disposal, desk and loads of storage. Open kitchen/family room leads to balcony overlooking the pool, elevated spa, built in bbq, water feature/slide and putting green. Full Guest suite has garage access, another kitchen/family room plus exercise room. Master retreat has sitting room, separate patio and balcony, his/her sinks/vanities,jetted tub, rain shower, massive closet and two w/c's. Garage with RV/boat height. Exterior recently painted. See document section

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13144 E CIBOLA Road have any available units?
13144 E CIBOLA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13144 E CIBOLA Road have?
Some of 13144 E CIBOLA Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13144 E CIBOLA Road currently offering any rent specials?
13144 E CIBOLA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13144 E CIBOLA Road pet-friendly?
No, 13144 E CIBOLA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13144 E CIBOLA Road offer parking?
Yes, 13144 E CIBOLA Road offers parking.
Does 13144 E CIBOLA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13144 E CIBOLA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13144 E CIBOLA Road have a pool?
Yes, 13144 E CIBOLA Road has a pool.
Does 13144 E CIBOLA Road have accessible units?
No, 13144 E CIBOLA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13144 E CIBOLA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13144 E CIBOLA Road has units with dishwashers.
