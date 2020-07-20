Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed

1301 N 84th Pl Available 06/06/19 Ground level 3 bed 2 bath Scottsdale condo w/ a large patio!!! - This ground level, south Scottsdale 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is a real find! It has a large patio on the side of the home and is in excellent condition! The property has tile flooring throughout the kitchen, dinning and living room areas and has a stacked washer and dryer in the unit! The home has close proximity to the AZ Loop 101, ASU Skysong and Old Town Scottsdale. This property won't last long so call to schedule your showing today!

-3 Bed

-2 Bath

-Ground Level

-Large Patio

-Tile flooring

-Washer/Dryer in unit

-Close proximity to AZ Loop 101, ASU Skysong & Old Scottsdale

For more information or to view the property, please call. We will need to give 48 hour notice to current tenants until May 31 to schedule showing.

Jay Vaidya - 480-945-7755.

