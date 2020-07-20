All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

1301 N 84th Pl

1301 North 84th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1301 North 84th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1301 N 84th Pl Available 06/06/19 Ground level 3 bed 2 bath Scottsdale condo w/ a large patio!!! - This ground level, south Scottsdale 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is a real find! It has a large patio on the side of the home and is in excellent condition! The property has tile flooring throughout the kitchen, dinning and living room areas and has a stacked washer and dryer in the unit! The home has close proximity to the AZ Loop 101, ASU Skysong and Old Town Scottsdale. This property won't last long so call to schedule your showing today!
-3 Bed
-2 Bath
-Ground Level
-Large Patio
-Tile flooring
-Washer/Dryer in unit
-Close proximity to AZ Loop 101, ASU Skysong & Old Scottsdale
For more information or to view the property, please call. We will need to give 48 hour notice to current tenants until May 31 to schedule showing.
Jay Vaidya - 480-945-7755.
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE3994215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 N 84th Pl have any available units?
1301 N 84th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 1301 N 84th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1301 N 84th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 N 84th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 N 84th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1301 N 84th Pl offer parking?
No, 1301 N 84th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1301 N 84th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 N 84th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 N 84th Pl have a pool?
No, 1301 N 84th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1301 N 84th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1301 N 84th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 N 84th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 N 84th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 N 84th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 N 84th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
