Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Luxury furnished rental. Available short term or long term. Views of Camelback Mountain and city lights. Enjoy evening sunsets from back patio or in the heated spa. On cooler winter evenings you can snuggle up in the Master bedroom by the fireplace . Guard gated community offers spa and tennis and basketball courts. Located near coveted BASIS schools , Desert Mountain High School. and the Mayo clinic.