Scottsdale, AZ
12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road

12847 East Wethersfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

12847 East Wethersfield Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Private Scottsdale Mountain home is available to lease. The home is situated in a quiet and serene neighborhood on a cul de sac. It's spacious 3 bedroom (split)and 2.5 baths has a great room that over looks a lovely heated pool and spa area plus has mountain and city lights views. In addition, the home offers 2 fireplaces, an eat in kitchen plus a large kitchen island, big master bedroom, big master bath and large master closet. Three car garage has lots of storage space, too. Lots of light from large windows throughout the house. Outdoor living includes BBQ area, fire pit, covered patio and outdoor speakers. This is a guard gated community close to Mayo Clinic, Fountain Hills, hiking trails and Scottsdale's A+ schools. Lease will include the HOA fees, landscaping and pool services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road have any available units?
12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road have?
Some of 12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road have a pool?
Yes, 12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road has a pool.
Does 12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.

