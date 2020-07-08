12847 E WETHERSFIELD Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Private Scottsdale Mountain home is available to lease. The home is situated in a quiet and serene neighborhood on a cul de sac. It's spacious 3 bedroom (split)and 2.5 baths has a great room that over looks a lovely heated pool and spa area plus has mountain and city lights views. In addition, the home offers 2 fireplaces, an eat in kitchen plus a large kitchen island, big master bedroom, big master bath and large master closet. Three car garage has lots of storage space, too. Lots of light from large windows throughout the house. Outdoor living includes BBQ area, fire pit, covered patio and outdoor speakers. This is a guard gated community close to Mayo Clinic, Fountain Hills, hiking trails and Scottsdale's A+ schools. Lease will include the HOA fees, landscaping and pool services.