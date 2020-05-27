12805 N 95TH Way

Amenities

Well maintained property with newer paint, carpet, microwave and oven, roof, exterior paint and clean as a whistle. Tile in traffic areas. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story patio home in Sweetwater Ranch Manor. Wood burning fireplace in living room with dining area. End property that sides to common area. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and back door to patio and backyard area. Good size backyard. Vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans throughout. Master bathroom has exit to backyard area. Refrigerator, W&D included. Community amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts and walking paths. GREAT location. Convenient to 101 freeway, shopping and entertainment. Don't miss this one.