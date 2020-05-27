All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12805 N 95TH Way

12805 North 95th Way · No Longer Available
Location

12805 North 95th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Well maintained property with newer paint, carpet, microwave and oven, roof, exterior paint and clean as a whistle. Tile in traffic areas. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story patio home in Sweetwater Ranch Manor. Wood burning fireplace in living room with dining area. End property that sides to common area. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and back door to patio and backyard area. Good size backyard. Vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans throughout. Master bathroom has exit to backyard area. Refrigerator, W&D included. Community amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts and walking paths. GREAT location. Convenient to 101 freeway, shopping and entertainment. Don't miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12805 N 95TH Way have any available units?
12805 N 95TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12805 N 95TH Way have?
Some of 12805 N 95TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12805 N 95TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
12805 N 95TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12805 N 95TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 12805 N 95TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12805 N 95TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 12805 N 95TH Way does offer parking.
Does 12805 N 95TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12805 N 95TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12805 N 95TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 12805 N 95TH Way has a pool.
Does 12805 N 95TH Way have accessible units?
No, 12805 N 95TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12805 N 95TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12805 N 95TH Way has units with dishwashers.
