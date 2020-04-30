12670 N 88TH Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

NOTE: The 3rd bedroom is set up as an office with desk, computer tower stand, chair and display case and can easily be converted to a bedroom if needed (negotiable). Beautifully maintained and furnished, this single-story home is close to the 101 freeway and is MOVE-IN READY! Cox internet, basic DirecTV service, pool service and pest control are included. The home has tile throughout, except in the bedrooms (carpeted), polished chrome fixtures in the bathrooms, washer & dryer and plenty of storage. Bonus area off of the living room is set up as a quiet reading area or could be a work-space. Maximum of 2 dogs, 20 lb ea limit. Rent for Jan, Feb & Mar 2020 is only 2900/mo if part of a 6+mo lease. OWNER/AGENT