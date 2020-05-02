1266 N 78th St

Amenities

Charming 3/2 in South Scottsdale with a new pool! - Property Id: 217232



Welcome home! This charming 3 bedrooms 2 baths house in South Scottsdale is centrally located to it all. The house includes all appliances including a new washer and dryer. It has tons of storage, a great covered patio and botanical garden next to the pool. The pool will be resurfaced in mini pebble by the end of February 2020 and the deck and patio will also be resurfaced just in time for your enjoyment this summer. Included in the rent is weekly pool cleaning service. Tenant is responsible for landscaping and all utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217232

