All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 1266 N 78th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
1266 N 78th St
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

1266 N 78th St

1266 North 78th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1266 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Charming 3/2 in South Scottsdale with a new pool! - Property Id: 217232

Welcome home! This charming 3 bedrooms 2 baths house in South Scottsdale is centrally located to it all. The house includes all appliances including a new washer and dryer. It has tons of storage, a great covered patio and botanical garden next to the pool. The pool will be resurfaced in mini pebble by the end of February 2020 and the deck and patio will also be resurfaced just in time for your enjoyment this summer. Included in the rent is weekly pool cleaning service. Tenant is responsible for landscaping and all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217232
Property Id 217232

(RLNE5519773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1266 N 78th St have any available units?
1266 N 78th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1266 N 78th St have?
Some of 1266 N 78th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1266 N 78th St currently offering any rent specials?
1266 N 78th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1266 N 78th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1266 N 78th St is pet friendly.
Does 1266 N 78th St offer parking?
No, 1266 N 78th St does not offer parking.
Does 1266 N 78th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1266 N 78th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1266 N 78th St have a pool?
Yes, 1266 N 78th St has a pool.
Does 1266 N 78th St have accessible units?
No, 1266 N 78th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1266 N 78th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1266 N 78th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College