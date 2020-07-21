12543 E MERCER Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Enjoy this amazing opportunity to live in a gated Scottsdale community with scenic mountain and city light views, within walking distance to nature's finest trails, while being close to excelling schools, including DMHS IB Program and the Basis Academy. This elegant home boasts a modern, spacious floor plan with 12' ceilings, granite countertops, double ovens, fireplace, large walk-in master closet, all in an open floor plan. The home has plenty of rooms including 4 bedrooms and a den. Enjoy the Sparkling Pool as you relax in the back yard. Fridge, Washer/Dryer and Pool Maintenance included. Available 9/18/2019. No Pets.