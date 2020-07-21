All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
12543 E MERCER Lane
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

12543 E MERCER Lane

12543 E Mercer Ln · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Apartments with Pools
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

12543 E Mercer Ln, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Sierra Foothills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Enjoy this amazing opportunity to live in a gated Scottsdale community with scenic mountain and city light views, within walking distance to nature's finest trails, while being close to excelling schools, including DMHS IB Program and the Basis Academy. This elegant home boasts a modern, spacious floor plan with 12' ceilings, granite countertops, double ovens, fireplace, large walk-in master closet, all in an open floor plan. The home has plenty of rooms including 4 bedrooms and a den. Enjoy the Sparkling Pool as you relax in the back yard. Fridge, Washer/Dryer and Pool Maintenance included. Available 9/18/2019. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12543 E MERCER Lane have any available units?
12543 E MERCER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12543 E MERCER Lane have?
Some of 12543 E MERCER Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12543 E MERCER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12543 E MERCER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12543 E MERCER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12543 E MERCER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12543 E MERCER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12543 E MERCER Lane offers parking.
Does 12543 E MERCER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12543 E MERCER Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12543 E MERCER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12543 E MERCER Lane has a pool.
Does 12543 E MERCER Lane have accessible units?
No, 12543 E MERCER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12543 E MERCER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12543 E MERCER Lane has units with dishwashers.
