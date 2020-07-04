All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 12537 N 76th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
12537 N 76th Pl
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

12537 N 76th Pl

12537 North 76th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12537 North 76th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Buenavante

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
SPECTACULAR SCOTTSDALE ENTERTAINER-5 BED 3.5 BATH! - Property Id: 259937

CENTRAL TO EVERYTHING! Brand new 5 bed, 3.5 bath home within minutes to the best Scottsdale attractions: Old Town, golf, dining, shopping, cafes, world class hiking & biking trails, spring training baseball, parks, resorts, spas & more! Full access to this luxurious home: private diving pool, hot tub, outdoor dining, BBQ grill, outdoor games, pool table, foosball, exclusive theater room, brand new finishes and designer furnishings! The best home amenities - minutes to everything! Contact Now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259937
Property Id 259937

(RLNE5727773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12537 N 76th Pl have any available units?
12537 N 76th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12537 N 76th Pl have?
Some of 12537 N 76th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12537 N 76th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12537 N 76th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12537 N 76th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12537 N 76th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12537 N 76th Pl offer parking?
No, 12537 N 76th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12537 N 76th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12537 N 76th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12537 N 76th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 12537 N 76th Pl has a pool.
Does 12537 N 76th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12537 N 76th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12537 N 76th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12537 N 76th Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College