12537 N 76th Pl

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room

SPECTACULAR SCOTTSDALE ENTERTAINER-5 BED 3.5 BATH! - Property Id: 259937



CENTRAL TO EVERYTHING! Brand new 5 bed, 3.5 bath home within minutes to the best Scottsdale attractions: Old Town, golf, dining, shopping, cafes, world class hiking & biking trails, spring training baseball, parks, resorts, spas & more! Full access to this luxurious home: private diving pool, hot tub, outdoor dining, BBQ grill, outdoor games, pool table, foosball, exclusive theater room, brand new finishes and designer furnishings! The best home amenities - minutes to everything! Contact Now!

