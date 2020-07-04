12537 N 76th Pl

Amenities
SPECTACULAR SCOTTSDALE ENTERTAINER-5 BED 3.5 BATH! - Property Id: 259937
CENTRAL TO EVERYTHING! Brand new 5 bed, 3.5 bath home within minutes to the best Scottsdale attractions: Old Town, golf, dining, shopping, cafes, world class hiking & biking trails, spring training baseball, parks, resorts, spas & more! Full access to this luxurious home: private diving pool, hot tub, outdoor dining, BBQ grill, outdoor games, pool table, foosball, exclusive theater room, brand new finishes and designer furnishings! The best home amenities - minutes to everything! Contact Now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259937
Property Id 259937
(RLNE5727773)